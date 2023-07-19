Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Dance In Jawan Prevue Was Choreographed By The Actor Himself |

Shah Rukh Khan has surprised his fans by grooving on the popular retro song Beqarar Karke, the steps capture the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene. According to a source, we have learned that it was “Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with Beqarar Karke playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.”

The improvised dance moves devised by Shah Rukh Khan have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan, the epitome of versatility, has once again surprised his fans, the superstar not only showcases his acting prowess but also displays his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in a captivating sequence.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

