Jawan: Why Vijay Sethupathi Would Have Loved To Do The SRK-Starrer For Free? Actor Reveals

In a recent interaction, revered actor Vijay Sethupathi revealed the main reason, he agreed to star in the SRK-starrer and why if given a chance, he would have done the film without seeking a remuneration.

For the unversed the 'Farzi' actor stars as the prinicipal antagonist who will face-off SRK's anti-hero avatar in the film. Ever since the Jawan Prevue hit the internet, last Monday, speculations have been rife about what does the plot of the film entail. Starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, the film has already piqued the interest of fans across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Read Also Jawan Theme Song Unveiled As Anticipation Builds for Release of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer

But the loved Tamil actor reveals that King Khan was the reason why he signed on the dotted line. He maintains that opportunity presented itself before him to work with the 'Chak De India' actor and he could not have said no, even if he wanted to. To quote him, Vijay shares, "I did Jawan only for Shah Rukh Khan sir, even if I didn't get a single penny, I would have still worked with him."

Many do not know but Bollywood's Pathaan had reached out to Vijay, when he had just seen the actor in his career-best performance in the 2019 film 'Super Deluxe' and heaped praises upon him. Vijay essayed the role of a transwoman who returns home to meet his family and his young son, His performance caused good green-eyed envy amongst his contemporaries across industries.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri & AbRam Love The Most About Jawan

ABOUT JAWAN

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, who is known for his blockbuster Tamil hits 'Theri', 'Mersal' and 'Bigil'. Interestingly, all the three films starred Thalapathy Vijay and it is being rumoured that the superstar might make a cameo in the movie.

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the film is set to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.