Women Paraded Naked In Manipur SHOCKS Bollywood Actors

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023
Several Bollywood celeb have expressed anger and disgust after a horrifying video of two women stripped and paraded naked in Manipur surfaced. The alleged incident took place on May 4
Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again"
Sonu Sood wrote, "Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded... not the women"
Vivek Agnihotri penned a long and emotional note after the video went viral. "As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am shattered. I am ashamed. I am so guilty for my helplessness," a part of his tweet read
Kiara Advani said that those responsible should be severely punished and added that she is "shaken to the core"
Renuka Shahane asked, "If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian?"
A part of Ashutosh Rana's tweet read, "Exploitation of women, atrocities done on her, her suppression, her humiliation.. is like a stigma not on half of humanity but on whole humanity"
Reacting to the news, actress Richa Chadha tweeted, "Shameful! Horrific! Lawless"
Riteish Deshmukh said he is "deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur"
Uorfi Javed said "what happened in Manipur was shameful not just for Manipur but entire India"
Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "The video portraying violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My utmost hope is for the culprits to be punished with the utmost severity"
Urmila Matondkar said she is "shocked, shaken and horrified". "When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians?" she asked
