Mary Kom Actress Lin Laishram BLASTS Celebs Condemning Manipur Incident: 'You Have No F***ing Clue...'

Mary Kom actress Lin Laishram has slammed Bollywood celebrities condemning violence in Manipur after video of women paraded naked surfaced. Lin, who also belongs to Manipur, took to her Instagram account and said that the violence has been going on for over two months.

"Where were your Insta stories and tweets when we were shouting and asking for your help??" she asked in one of her posts.

In another story, she wrote, "Good morning to all the 'woke' people who just woke up from their slumbers. FYI. This has been going on for more than 2 months."

Lin's Instagram stories |

Lin also lashed out celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani for posting actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed's video in which she is protesting against the Manipur incident.

For those unversed, Uorfi was recently papped displaying a placard to draw attention towards Manipur violence.

Resharing the post, Lin tagged Uorfi and Viral Bhayani and wrote, "Is this the only post idea you found to get more attention? Just stop!!!! You have no f**king clue what's going on in Manipur."

Horrific and shocking video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have surfaced, drawing condemnation and demand for the strictest actions by several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Agnihotri and others.

The incident happened on May 4 in Kangpokpi district. The viral video shows men constantly molesting the helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors.

Read Also Women Paraded Naked In Manipur SHOCKS Bollywood Actors

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority of the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Reportedly, over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Lin has been a part of films like Mary Kom, Om Shanti Om, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Rangoon and Axone among others. She will next be seen in Kareena Kapoor's The Devotion of Suspect X.

Read Also Richa Chadha Blasts & Blocks Journalist Who Asked For Interview On Manipur Violence

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)