Richa Chadha Blasts & Blocks Journalist Who Asked For Interview On Manipur Violence

Actress Richa Chadha lashed out a journalist who recently asked her for an interview on Manipur violence. Richa had earlier expressed anger and strongly reacted to the viral video of two Kuki women being paraded naked in Manipur.

The incident, which originally took place on May 4, surfaced on July 19. Police said a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown miscreants.

Soon after the video of the women surfaced on social media platforms, Richa had called it 'shameful' and 'horrific'. She also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat in which a journalist asked her to comment on the shocking incident.

Richa's reply read, "Oh finally, You're ready after 2 months??? Is it a trending topic now??? The women of this country as SO grateful." The Masaan actress also blocked the contact.

Sharing the screenshot of the chat, Richa wrote, "Media is complicit."

Besides Richa, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, Kiara Advani, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Uorfi Javed, Renuka Shahane and other Bollywood celebrities have also condemned the incident.

The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

A complaint filed in the matter reportedly stated that the two women were stripped naked in front of a mob. They were part of a group of five people who were abducted by a mob following the violence that broke out.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has described the incident as a crime against humanity and asked police to investigate the matter on priority. On the other hand, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has said the incident is "condemnable and downright inhuman".

