Sonu Sood: 'Manipur Video Has Shaken Everyone’s Soul' |

Scores of Bollywood actors on Thursday expressed shock over a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in strife-hit Manipur and demanded punishment for the perpetrators of the "horrifying" incident. Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday. It was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. The Northeastern state has been seeing ethnic violence since May 3 and several fatalities have been reported.

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded..not the women.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police said a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Addressing the Parliament ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the law will act with its full might on the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre and Manipur government to take immediate steps and apprise it of what action has been taken on the video.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said she will write to the prime minister and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action in the case of two women paraded naked by some men in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has returned as a host on the show, 'Roadies 19.'

He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the film. It also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)