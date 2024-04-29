 'Ordered Coffee For Celebs, Lined Up Interviews For Ranveer Singh': Parineeti Chopra Recalls Interning At YRF
Parineeti Chopra mentioned that now, journalists whom she had arranged celeb interviews for during her internship, are now interviewing her

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
File photo of Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh |

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's association with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films began even before she made her acting debut with their film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Not many people know that Parineeti interned in YRF's marketing and PR department for more than a year before foraying into acting. The actress recently revealed she managed actors like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji during her internship.

In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Parineeti also revealed that she used to order coffee for celebrities back then. The Chamkila actress said, "I did promotions for Rani for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey, and Anushka and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company. I would line up interviews for these actors and order coffees for them. My final film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat."

Parineeti mentioned that she left the internship to make a career in acting. She also revealed that now, journalists whom she had arranged celebrity interviews for during her internship at YRF, are now interviewing her for her own films.

The actress further revealed that Aditya Chopra offered her three-film deal after seeing her audition video. "When he saw the video, he felt I could be an actor and he just signed me for a three-film deal. I was on Ladies vs Ricky Bahl a month later," Parineeti said.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. She has been receiving a lot of praise for her role as Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife.

The actress has not announced her next project yet.

