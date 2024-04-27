 'You Shouldn't Be In This Profession: Parineeti Chopra Recalls 'Privileged' Co-Star's Comment When She Denied To Spend ₹4L On Fitness
'You Shouldn't Be In This Profession: Parineeti Chopra Recalls 'Privileged' Co-Star's Comment When She Denied To Spend ₹4L On Fitness

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the success of her recently released Netflix film, Amar Singh Chamkila, which stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. She has been receiving a lot of praise for her role as Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife.

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Parineeti revealed that she was asked to pay ₹4 lakh on her fitness monthly during the start of her career; however, she could not afford it.

The actress said that she was told to hire a trainer for around ₹2 lakh to lose weight, along with a nutritionist costing almost the same.

She said, “I was like, ‘I don’t have 4 lakh a month to pay. I don’t make that money. This is my third film.’ And I remember going up to a co-actor of mine who has definitely grown up in Bombay, in this world, and, of course, comes from a place of privilege. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you hiring these people? And I said, ‘Listen, but I really can’t afford it.’ I was paid 5 lakhs for my first film. He was like, ‘If you can’t afford it, then you shouldn’t be in this profession.’”

Parineeti revealed that she experienced luxuries like flying business class and first class much later in her life.

