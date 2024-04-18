'I'm Bad At Sucking Up To Somebody': Parineeti Chopra On NOT Getting Right Projects In Bollywood

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is garnering praises for her role in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, has opened up about the system of lobbying in the Hindi film industry. In one of her recent explosive interviews, Parineeti stated that she never attends the parties where projects are 'created' for actors, however, she went on to say that she has no regrets. The actress also admitted that her PR game is not strong as compared to her contemporaries but she has faith in herself and wants filmmakers to approach her with roles she is capable of doing.

Parineeti says she waited for almost 10 years for an opportunity like Chamkila. In the film, she plays the role of singer Amarjyot, Amar Singh Chamkila's wife. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti blamed lack of opportunities as well as her wrong career decisions for her being away from the right projects and roles.

"I don’t go to dinners and lunches or attend parties where work opportunities are created in Bollywood or those roles are discussed. I want directors and producers to call me for my work because I am willing to work hard. I won a National Award for Ishaqzaade 10 years ago. I am still the same actor," she said.

Parineeti said despite making her debut 10 years ago, she is still in search of right platform.

"I want to be the voice for actors who aren’t parts of cliques and camps. I hope we break this system of lobbying in Bollywood because I want equal opportunities and work. I may have done the wrong films, but I am the same actor who started 10 years ago and is in search of the right platform," the actress stated.

Parineeti also admitted that she is not good at making relationships with people just for the sake of getting work.

Opening up about her not-so-good PR, the actress mentioned during the interview, "I have a very problem that is that my PR game sucks. I am very bad at PR, I am very bad at being in the right places, at the right lunches and dinners where these work opportunities are created. I am very bad at creating relationships which are unnecessary or trying to go that extra mile, sucking up to somebody who I don't connect to, I am very bad at all this, I am a person who is, 'Main bahot mehnat karungi, main acting karungi, aap mujhe accha kaam do'."

Meanwhile, Parineeti has stunned the audience with her performance as Amarjyot in Chamkila. She has been receiving a lot of love for the film.