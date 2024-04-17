Parineeti Chopra On Husband Raghav Chadha's Political Career: 'At 35, He's Part Of This Party And...'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is garnering praises for her performance in Chamkila, recently said that she has started following politics only after marrying Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. In one of her interviews, Parineeti stated that just like she is not interested in politics, Raghav is also not much into movies.

The actress said she is compelled to follow politics now as she is married to a politician. However, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti also opened up about one complaint she has from Raghav. She said Raghav doesn't follow entertainment and he knows nothing about films.

"He knows nothing about films. He knows a little about music, but he won't know if it's my film song. So I have to continuously nudge him, 'Just pretend like you know'. But the best thing is that I actually don't know anything about politics, he doesn't know anything about entertainment, so our conversations are about life. That's perfect for me," the actress reportedly said.

During the same conversation, Parineeti also revealed that the first time she met Raghav, she had no idea of who he was. "But now that I know him and his work, who he is and what he does, he's one of the most impressive people. To be the youngest Member of Parliament. At 35, be part of this party and do the work he's doing. I feel like, 'How do you do it? You’re just a baby! How's this happening?' So it's nice to be married to someone who's not from the industry," she added.

Parineeti also stated that she has a life outside of Bollywood and he's happy that Raghav doesn't belong to the same industry. Further praising him, the actress said, "I always want normalcy, and he's made my life even more normal."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand-yet-intimate ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by the closest friends and family members of the two.