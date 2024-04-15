Netizen Says Parineeti Chopra Did Not Have Support That Her 'Contemporaries' Had, Chamkila Actress Responds

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her latest release Chamkila, which stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The actress is being lauded for her performance in the film, and recently, a netizen claimed that she would have "done wonders" if she had the support that her contemporaries enjoyed in the industry.

An X user penned a note appreciating Parineeti's acting prowess after Chamkila and wrote, "What an actor @ParineetiChopra has been right from Ishaqzaade to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now in #AmarSinghChamkila. If she had the kind of backing that her contemporaries had, she would have done wonders in the last decade."

The post did not go unnoticed by Parineeti, and the actress too hinted at not getting enough opportunities as she responded to the user.

"Hoping this changes after Chamkila. Want to do lots of good work, waiting for good directors to call me!" she wrote in her response.

A number of netizens also suggested Parineeti that she must not chase big banners for films and instead, should focus on working with good filmmakers going ahead.

Parineeti had been facing a dry run in her career for the past few years as none of her films made a mark at the theatres, but post Chamkila's success, the actress took to her social media to announce that she was "back".

Overwhelmed by the praise, Parineeti penned a heartwarming note that read, "Currently curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed with your words, your calls, and the movie reviews. (Tears are not stopping). 'PARINEETI IS BACK'. These words are ringing loud. Hadn't thought of this. Yes I am back, and not going anywhere!"

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Chamkila, which released on Netflix on April 12, is a biopic of slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab in the 80s. Parineeti played the role of Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila's wife and his singing partner.

Both of them were shot in broad daylight on March 8, 1988, due to the controversial songs that they were known for.