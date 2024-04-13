'Something I've Waited For Years': Parineeti Chopra Gets Emotional On Response To Her Performance In Chamkila

Overwhelmed with a response to her recent release 'Amar Singh Chamkila', actor Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude and said, "something I've waited for years." Taking to Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I've waited for years..." She also thanked Imtiaz Ali for the opportunity.

"Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity," Parineeti added.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur.

Ahead of the release, Parineeti shared a heartwarming video of herself grooving to their iconic track 'Pehle Lalkare Naal.' In the captivating video, Parineeti can be seen in her vanity van, preparing for her day, while being serenaded by the soulful melodies of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot.

Sharing the video with her fans, Parineeti expressed her reverence for the iconic duo, stating, "Whatta song! Chamkila and Amarjot are the legends the world will never get again." 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix from April 12.