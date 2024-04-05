Diljit Dosanjh On Parineeti Chopra's Singing In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Didn't Have Any Expectations...'

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is just a few days ahead of its release. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it is slated to premiere on April 12, 2024, on Netflix.

The film is a biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known as the highest-selling Indian artist of the 1980s, who died at the age of 27. who died in 1988. He and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who was also a singer, were assassinated by unknown assailants in Mehsampur.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Diljit stated that he had doubts about Parineeti singing in Amar Singh Chamkila.

Diljit revealed that he did not have expectations from Parineeti because Amarjot’s part was tougher as she used to sing at a very high pitch.

"We have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila, and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot. We have only tried. Since in the film it is connected to the story, people might like it," added Diljit.

Diljit said that was tough, as people have heard Chamkila’s songs like rhymes. "So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 percent look odd. But we have tried, and AR Rahman sir’s team has helped us a lot," said the Lover singer.

Amar Singh Chamkila is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman.