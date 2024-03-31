 Imtiaz Ali Reveals Not Being Sure Of Casting Diljit Dosanjh In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Thought He Might Not Be Able To Do It'
Imtiaz Ali Reveals Not Being Sure Of Casting Diljit Dosanjh In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Thought He Might Not Be Able To Do It'

Amar Singh Chamkila is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is all set to stream on Netflix from April 12, 2024 onwards. Ahead of the film's release, director Imtiaz Ali revealed that he was not sure of casting the Lover singer in the movie.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz said that he was not sure if it is going to work with Diljit. "I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it,” he said.

Further, he added that Diljit has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born as he was born in those parts. The singer also belongs to Malwa, from Punjab.

"He (Dosanjh) knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise he knows about Chamkila much before I got to know. He knew everything. Like he spoke to me, the first thing he said was that there are many people in this world who think they are the biggest fan of Chamkila, and I’m also one of them.”

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's singer, who died in 1988. He and his wife were assassinated by unknown assailants in Mehsampur. The singer was 27 at the time of his death.

Imtiaz Ali Reveals Not Being Sure Of Casting Diljit Dosanjh In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Thought He...

