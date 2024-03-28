'Without Diljit Dosanjh & Parineeti Chopra, Chamkila Could Not Have Been Made': Director Imtiaz Ali

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and Imtiaz Ali at Chamkila trailer launch event in Mumbai | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The intriguing trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Chamkila was unveiled at an event by the makers in Mumbai on Thursday. Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the true story of Punjab’s rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time. The artist emerged from the shadows of poverty and gained immense popularity in the 1980s with his music, angering many on the way, which led to his shocking assassination at the age of 27.

Chamkila is all set to release on Netflix on April 12.

Talking about his experience of playing the lead, Diljit shares, "Firstly, there are so many musicians across the country who still follow Chamkila's composition. When I got to know that Imtiaz sir is going to make a film on him, we felt he won't be able to do justice to it. But Imtiaz sir's take was very different. Besides his singing, sir focussed on his life and his story. It was a great experience to work with Parineeti as well. She has done a brilliant job. I have never thought that I would do a film with Imtiaz sir. All the credit for this opportunity goes to Chamkila."

Sharing her experience of acting as well as singing in the film, Parineeti gushes, "I am actually scared. Chamkila has ruined the experience of every other film that I'm ever going to do now because I have worked with the best director, co-star and music director. I got the opportunity to immortalise a legendary musician like Amarjot ji and it was fantastic. I wonder what I'll do next because I've done everything in this film. Meri toh band baj gayi hai (laughs). Shooting Chamkila was like meditation. It was full of music yet it was the most calm, silent and disciplined set. After shooting, at the end of the day, I used to feel fulfilled. I felt like spending time in a gurdwara. I must have done something good in life that I got this offer. I've been wanting to work with Imtiaz sir for more than nine years. I am a fan of this experience and now I am spoiled for life."

Revealing why he picked the story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz shares, "When you live in cities and in the world of social media, you feel that you are disconnected from a large mass of your country. I used to feel that I am getting distant from the people we call masses and what interested me about Chamkila is that he entertained the masses. It was fascinating how Chamkila talked in a language which the masses understood. As communicators, we all want to learn that language. People were crazy about him and they used to fix their wedding dates based on his availability. I wanted to experience his world and understand what worked for me. Maybe we can import that in our work."

He further reveals how Diljit came on board to play the lead role. "We were thinking about who would act and the first name that came up was Diljit paaji. But at that time we were thinking he wouldn't do it. I remember speaking to Angad Bedi. He said 'Why don't you talk to Diljit?' I finally decided to speak to him and I thought we would have a five-minute conversation and then we'll catch up for the narration. But we spoke for an hour. The way he listened to the story, I got more interested in the film. Without Diljit and Parineeti, this film could not have been made," he states.

On collaborating with Imtiaz for the music of Chamkila, music maestro AR Rahman says, "Imtiaz is not a director for me. He is a co-storyteller just like Mani Ratnam is for me. As an artiste, it's rare to find that deep connection with a fellow artiste. With Imtiaz the journey is more of an exploration, exploring the characters and the story together. Sometimes, I give him something that doesn't fit but he still keeps it in his kitty."