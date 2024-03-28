Parineeti Chopra REACTS To Netizens Speculating She's Pregnant After Her Appearance In Flowy Outfit

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Chamkila, has reacted to rumours of her pregnancy. For those unversed, the actress was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday (March 28) in a flowy black outfit and soon after her pictures and videos surfaced, netizens speculated that she is expecting her first child with husband Raghav Chadha.

A couple of hours after attending the trailer launch event of Chamkila, Parineeti took to her official Instagram story and wrote, "Kaftan dress = pregnancy, oversized shirt = pregnancy, comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy." The actress also added a laughing emoticon along with her post.

Check out her post here:

Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family.

A few months back, after the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, her appearance had sparked pregnancy rumours as even that time she opted for an oversized outfit. However, a source close to the actress had refuted the rumours and stated that the actress is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons.

"It is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life," the insider mentioned. The source had also mentioned that Parineeti prefers to keep her private life guarded, and her actions reportedly don't suggest that she is pregnant as she has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen playing the role of legendary musician Amarjyot in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.