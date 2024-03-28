WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Down At Chamkila Trailer Launch After Imtiaz Ali Praises Him

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was seen getting emotional during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Chamkila on Thursday after director Imtiaz Ali showered him with love and praise. The latter stated that while everyone believes Diljit has achieved everything in life, it is actually just the beginning for him.

Diljit, along with his co-star Parineeti Chopra, director Imtiaz Ali and music composer AR Rahman, was seen unveiling the trailer of Chamkila, which is a biopic of the slain Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

During the trailer launch, Imtiaz heaped praise on Diljit and his craft, and stated that he has just started and has a long way to go. "The way Diljit has performed in a land where everybody is actually scared to even look at him because he is such a big star... We are talking about small town Punjab... The way he was shooting his scenes over there, I am pretty sure he had forgotten who he was, and he used to perform as if he was the real Chamkila. At times, even I forgot that he was not the real Chamkila, but he was Diljit," he recalled.

"Sab kehte hai aapne bohot kuch achieve kar liya hai lekin ye bas aapki shuruwat hai... Aap jaha bhi jaaoge, hum bhi aapke saath chalenge," the filmmaker, which left the actor emotional.

A video of the moment has now gone viral on the internet in which Diljit can be seen wiping off his tears and trying to hold back his emotions. Parineeti and the others consoled him and the crowd too cheered for the actor.

In Chamkila, Diljit is set to play the role of the assassinated singer while Parineeti plays his wife Amarjyot Kaur. Known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab', Amar Singh Chamkila was shot dead at the age of 27 along with his wife, for his controversial songs.

During the trailer launch, Diljit and Parineeti also gave the audience a glimpse of what to expect from the film as they sang a peppy track from Chamkila together.

The film had been embroiled in several controversies ever since its inception, and after years of delay, it is finally set to release directly on the OTT giant Netflix on April 12, 2024.