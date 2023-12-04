Parineeti Chopra Reveals Gaining 15 kgs For Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila: 'Music & Food. That Was My Routine' (WATCH)

Actor Parineeti Chopra says she put on 15 kgs for her role in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie "Chamkila" and is now trying to get back to "looking like myself". "Chamkila" is based on the life of iconic music star of Punjab from the 1980s, Amar Singh Chamkila. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has essayed the titular role, while Parineeti portrayed his wife and singing partner Amarjot.

"I spent 6 months this year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine," the Bollywood actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her from the gym.

Now that the filming is over, Parineeti said she is trying to get back in shape. "I miss the studio, and live in the gym trying to get back to looking like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! It's been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go. Let's do this!" she added.

"Chamikla" presents the true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila (Dosanjh) who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27, the official plotline reads.

Chamkila and Amarjot were killed along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved.

The film's music has been composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman, who previously collaborated with Ali on "Rockstar", "Highway" and "Tamasha". "Chamkila" will be released on Netflix next year.

Parineeti's last film effort was "Mission Raniganj", which released in October. The actor tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in September.