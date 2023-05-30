Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh looks unrecognisable without turban as singer Amar Singh Chamkila (WATCH)

Actor Diljit Dosanjh shared the teaser of his much-awaited film Chamkila on Tuesday (May 30). Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars actress Parineeti Chopra opposite Diljit. It revolves around two Punjabi singers and is all set to release on an OTT platform.

In the teaser, Diljit is seen without a turban for the first time. It seems that the Punjabi actor-singer is wearing a wig. Diljit plays Punjab's highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila in the movie.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Diljit wrote, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai 🤩Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix."

Netizens react to Diljit's FIRST look

Soon after he shared the teaser, fans expressed disappointment over his no turban look. While a section of users praised his look, others said that they were 'genuinely disappointed'. Some users also said that the movie should have been made in Punjabi.

A user commented on his post, "Dil tutt gya 💔 paaji pagg bina kithe gall bann ni."

"Holy shit ! Looks amazing. Saw Diljit without his turban for the first time," wrote another user.

"Would’ve been better if it was Punjabi. I’m genuinely disappointed," read another comment.

"Wtf! This is the first time I'm watching Diljit without turban," another user commented on the actor-singer's post.

A user commented, "Kithe gyi pagg? Kithe gyi sikhi ? Karvata na muh kala."

About Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz, Chamkila revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. The official release date of the film and other details are awaited.