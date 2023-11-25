'I Am Watching': Parineeti Chopra WARNS Fan Pages Against Posting Quotes Using Her Name

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra took to her social media handle on Saturday to give a stern warning to fan pages against attributing her name to quotes and interviews regarding their artists. While the actress did not mention who she was talking about, she stated that she will be reporting such pages.

"I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favour of their artists, using my name. These are fake," she wrote.

She went on to say, "I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching, and will be reporting you."

"Also - get your facts checked first! A little Googling never hurt anyone," Parineeti added, without mentioning names.

Parineeti's note left her fans wondering who was the "artist" that the actress was talking about. However, she issued no further clarification.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is currently enjoying marital bliss with her husband, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The two sent netizens into a tizzy when the tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on September 24, 2023.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding was attended by the closest friends and family members of the couple. Some of the biggest names like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, and others, marked their attendance at the wedding.

Post the wedding, the couple ditched the traditional honeymoon, and while Raghav resumed his work, Parineeti went on a girls' trip with her mother, mother-in-law and others.

Recently, Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their first Diwali together.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj. She will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila next.