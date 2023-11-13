Parineeti Chopra KISSES Raghav Chadha In Mushy Diwali Pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a bunch of romantic pictures with husband Raghav Chadha on the occasion of Diwali.
This is her first Diwali post marriage with the politician and MP, hence the festival is even more special to her.
Parineeti wore a shimmery maroon saree, while Raghav wore a black and red Indian ensemble. She even gave a peck on his cheek.
Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together.
In one of the pictures, Raghav can be seen breaking Parineeti's fast by giving her water.
Parineeti looked stunning in a red traditional outfit, while Raghav wore a yellow Kurta pajama with sadri.
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
It was an intimate yet royal affair in the presence of close friends and family members.
