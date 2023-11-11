Parineeti Chopra Shares UNSEEN Romantic Pictures With Raghav Chadha On His Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a series of unseen pictures on her husband and politician Raghav Chadha's 35th birthday.
Parineeti wrote, "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being."
She continued, "Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine."
"Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back," the actress concluded.
The love story of Raghav-Parineeti reportedly blossomed in London as the duo studied together in a college there.
Raghav and Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.
Parineeti also shared a picture of her feet with the wedding mehendi alongside Raghav.
