Newlywed Parineeti Chopra's UNSEEN Photos From Choora Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on September 24
The actress recently shared a slew of photos from her traditional choora ceremony
On her special day, she looked radiant in a yellow salwar suit
Parineeti ditched the conventional red choora, and instead, opted for a pink set for her wedding
She also got herself customised silk covers for the choora with Raghav and her initials on them
Parineeti flashed her cutest smile as her brothers tied the kaleeras around her wrist
Parineeti wore customised kaleeras on her wedding, summing up everything that Raghav and her relationship signifies
She was also seen performing the fun kaleera ceremony with her bridesmaids
Parineeti glowed and danced her heart out with her palms covered in mehendi
She also posed for a perfect picture with her family
