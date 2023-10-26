9 Unseen Photos From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2023

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018

On Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video with their fans on Koffee With Karan 8 for the first time since they got married

Several heartfelt moments from the wedding, that were hidden from the world until now, were seen in the video

Deepika was seen getting emotional during her mehendi ceremony and Ranveer being the doting husband that he is, wiped away her tear

Deepika looked breathtaking as her bridesmaids helped her get ready on the D-Day

The moment Ranveer laid his eyes on Deepika as a bride for the first time is sure to give you the feels!

As Ranveer waited for his bride, he also shared a cute moment with his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani

The video also gave glimpses of Deepika and Ranveer's post wedding rituals, in which the newlyweds twinned in ivory

They also performed a puja before kickstarting the wedding festivities

