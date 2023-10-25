Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Scream Chemistry In Koffee With Karan Photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023

B-Town's favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to be the first guests on Koffee With Karan 8

The couple recently dropped some photos from on their social media, sending fans into a meltdown

The photos scream chemistry and Ranveer and Deepika are set to spill some hottest beans on the Koffee couch

Ditching his usual colours, Ranveer opted for an all black look for the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8

Deepika Padukone twinned with him in a black co-ord set, making everyone skip a beat

This will be the first time Deepika and Ranveer will be seen appearing together on Koffee With Karan

If the latest reports are to go by, they will also screen their unseen wedding video for the first time for the audience

The first episode of Koffee With Karan will stream online on October 26

