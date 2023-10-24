Rani Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly, Tanushree Dutta And Others Engage In Sindoor Khela On Dashami In Mumbai: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2023
The biggest personalities in film and television gathered at a Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, to engage in Sindoor Khela, on the occasion of Dashami
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Wearing a pastel pink saree replete with red and golden borders, Rani Mukerji was seen swaying to the festivities at the pandal
The Hichki actress gets Sindoor applied on her face by friend and leading choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant
Making an appearance in the traditional Bengali nine yards, Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame spreads festive cheer with her look
Wearing a traditional Bengali saree, Sumona Chakravarti opted for minimal make-up to complete her look
Tanishaa Mukerji made quite the sartorial statement in a pant saree paired with a metallic belt
Filmmaker Anurag Basu arrived in his comfy shirt paired with denims
The Life In A Metro filmmaker arrived with his wife Tani and daughter Ishana
Basu engaged in the Sindoor Khela festivities with Border actress Sharbani Mukherjee
Tanushree Dutta arrived in a white salwar suit paired with an ornate golden pink dupatta
The actress accompanied her sister and brother-in-law Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth
Here's a sweet memory. Ishita applies Sindoor to her beloved hubby
Hrishitaa Bhatt of Haasil and Ashoka fame, was also spotted at the do
Munmun Dutta aka Babita of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame was seen in an ombre-toned saree
Monalisa of Bigg Boss 10 fame looks divine in a red saree paired with a black blouse
Playback singer Jaan Kumar Sanu arrived in a simple white kurta
Nidhi Shah of Anupamaa fame keeps it simple yet elegant in a magenta pink saree
Giaa Manek of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame made a rare appearance at the event
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also arrived for the festivities
