Rani Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly, Tanushree Dutta And Others Engage In Sindoor Khela On Dashami In Mumbai: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 24, 2023

The biggest personalities in film and television gathered at a Durga Pujo pandal in Mumbai, to engage in Sindoor Khela, on the occasion of Dashami

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Wearing a pastel pink saree replete with red and golden borders, Rani Mukerji was seen swaying to the festivities at the pandal

The Hichki actress gets Sindoor applied on her face by friend and leading choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Making an appearance in the traditional Bengali nine yards, Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame spreads festive cheer with her look

Wearing a traditional Bengali saree, Sumona Chakravarti opted for minimal make-up to complete her look

Tanishaa Mukerji made quite the sartorial statement in a pant saree paired with a metallic belt

Filmmaker Anurag Basu arrived in his comfy shirt paired with denims

The Life In A Metro filmmaker arrived with his wife Tani and daughter Ishana

Basu engaged in the Sindoor Khela festivities with Border actress Sharbani Mukherjee

Tanushree Dutta arrived in a white salwar suit paired with an ornate golden pink dupatta

The actress accompanied her sister and brother-in-law Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Here's a sweet memory. Ishita applies Sindoor to her beloved hubby

Hrishitaa Bhatt of Haasil and Ashoka fame, was also spotted at the do

Munmun Dutta aka Babita of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame was seen in an ombre-toned saree

Monalisa of Bigg Boss 10 fame looks divine in a red saree paired with a black blouse

Playback singer Jaan Kumar Sanu arrived in a simple white kurta

Nidhi Shah of Anupamaa fame keeps it simple yet elegant in a magenta pink saree

Giaa Manek of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame made a rare appearance at the event

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also arrived for the festivities

Thanks For Reading!

Dussehra 2023: From Chiranjeevi, Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu To Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol: Celebs Extend...
Find out More