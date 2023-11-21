Parineeti Chopra's Glows In UNSEEN Photos From Pre-Wedding Ceremony With Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is presently basking in her post-marital glow

The actress got married to AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24 in a dreamy affair

On Tuesday, she shared some unseen photos from her ardaas ceremony, which also featured a special guest -- her pet pup

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in Rajasthan in the presence of their friends and families on September 24

Their wedding was straight out of a fairytale and the newlyweds are now over the moon with all the love and blessings

Earlier, Parineeti had also shared photos from her haldi ceremony in which she looked like one happy bride

Parineeti and Raghav recently celebrated their first Diwali together with their families in Delhi

Thanks For Reading!

Parineeti Chopra KISSES Raghav Chadha In Mushy Diwali Pictures
Find out More