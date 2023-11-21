Parineeti Chopra's Glows In UNSEEN Photos From Pre-Wedding Ceremony With Raghav Chadha

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is presently basking in her post-marital glow
The actress got married to AAP MP Raghav Chadha on September 24 in a dreamy affair
On Tuesday, she shared some unseen photos from her ardaas ceremony, which also featured a special guest -- her pet pup
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in Rajasthan in the presence of their friends and families on September 24
Their wedding was straight out of a fairytale and the newlyweds are now over the moon with all the love and blessings
Earlier, Parineeti had also shared photos from her haldi ceremony in which she looked like one happy bride
Parineeti and Raghav recently celebrated their first Diwali together with their families in Delhi
Thanks For Reading!