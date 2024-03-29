Who Was Amar Singh Chamkila? Know About The Legendary Punjabi Singer Played By Diljit Dosanjh In Imtiaz Ali's Film

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to stream on an OTT platform from April 12. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday and it has garnered a positive response from the audience. Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is based on the true story of Punjab’s rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time. While Diljit plays the lead role in the movie, Parineeti will be seen as his wife. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

As fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, let's take a look at some of the interesting as well as lesser-known facts about the legendary musician, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila?

The artist, known as Elvis Presley of Punjab, emerged from the shadows of poverty and gained immense popularity in the 1980s with his music. He angered many on the way, which led to his shocking assassination at the age of 27. Chamkila was born as Amar Singh into a Sikh family in the Dugri village of Punjab 1960. His family was involved in farming, and Chamkila initially worked as a carpenter before pursuing a musical career.

He adopted the stage name Chamkila which means 'glittery' in Punjabi. This name became synonymous with his unique style and flamboyant stage presence. Chamkila's songs often featured controversial and provocative lyrics that addressed issues like drug abuse, extramarital affairs, and the struggles of the common man. Some of his songs were also banned due to their explicit content.

The singer reportedly faced legal issues during his career due to the explicit content in his songs. He was often criticised by people but he remained defiant in expressing his views through his tracks.

The artist rose to fame in Punjab in the 1980s alongside his singer-wife, Amarjot. Together, they released several hit albums and gained a massive fan following. It is said that Chamkila and Amarjyot did as many as 400 shows in 365 days. In fact, people used to fix their wedding dates depending on the singers' availability.

Chamkila and Amarjot were killed by unknown assailants in 1988. However, the exact motive behind their murders remains unclear, and the case remains unsolved. Chamkila's music has inspired generations of Punjabi musicians and continues to be celebrated for its raw energy, social commentary, and authenticity.