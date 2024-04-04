Diljit Dosanjh Felt Chamkila's Energy On Sets While Filming His Death Scene: 'I Suddenly Felt...' (WATCH)

Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, said he felt the late folk singer and musician's energy on sets while they were shooting for the film. The film is set in Punjab and Chamkila's death scene was shot exactly where he was shot dead.

For those unversed, Chamkila and his wife, singer Amarjyot, were killed by unknown assailants in 1988. However, the exact motive behind their murders remains unclear, and the case remains unsolved.

In one of his latest interviews with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit shared insights into filming the death scene of Chamkila for the biographical drama. He also shared a video of his interaction on his official Instagram account.

When asked if he could feel Chamkila’s energy on set, Diljit stated, "Hundred per cent, I could feel it. Humne wahi shoot kiya jaha Chamkile ko mara gaya tha."

The actor further revealed that while filming the said scene, he accidentally fell at the exact spot where Chamkila was shot, clutching a tumbi (a single-string plucking musical instrument) in his hand. As he fell, one of the tumbi strings grazed his fingers, drawing blood. He said that this moment made him realise that he was likely at the very spot where Chamkila's blood had been spilled after he was gunned down.

"During the shoot, I suddenly felt 'yahi pe Chamkile ka khoon gira tha," he added.

The movie, also starring Parineeti Chopra, is all set to release on Netflix on April 12. The trailer of the film has garnered a positive response from the audience. Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is based on the true story of Punjab’s rockstar Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record-selling artist of his time.

While Diljit plays the lead role in the movie, Parineeti will be seen as his wife. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.