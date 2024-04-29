A Look At Sahil Khan's Uber-Luxurious Lifestyle: ₹28 Lakh Watch To ₹1.25 Lakh Shoes

By: Sachin T | April 29, 2024

Actor Sahil Khan, known for playing the lead in the 2001 film Style, has been arrested in the case related to the Mahadev betting app scam

After being declared absconding, the actor was nabbed by the Mumbai crime branch officials from Chhattisgarh

He reportedly travelled across four states to evade arrest but was eventually caught. However, his lawyer said that he was being framed

Sahil Khan is known for his uber-luxurious lifestyle and he is often seen flaunting it on his social media handle

Sahil Khan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40-60 crore, and he owns some of the most outrageously expensive things including a private jet, cars, watches among others

He reportedly owns a Rolex watch worth a whopping Rs 28 lakh and shoes priced at Rs 1.25 lakh

He is also the owner of Divine Nutrition, a brand known for supplying whey protein, muscle gainers and other nutritional supplements, and it is valued at around Rs 100 crore

He also has a successful gym chain across the country called Life Fitness, and he owns individual gyms and fitness centres in the city too

Thanks For Reading!

International Dance Day: Celebs Who Are Gifted Dancers
Find out More