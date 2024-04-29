International Dance Day: Celebs Who Are Gifted Dancers

By: Rahul M | April 29, 2024
Bollywood Greek god, Hritik Roshan is not just loved for his acting skills and handsome looks, but also for his effortless dance moves. He is still one of the best dancers in the Bollywood industry, with amazing body moves and dance style.
Instagram | Hritik Roshan
Talking about dance, The Bollywood dance queen Nora Fatehi has to be on the top. She is famous for her sizzling dance moves and killer style. Nora has many hit tracks like Garmi, Dilbar, Naach Meri Rani and many more.
Instagram | Nora Fatehi
One of the best dancers in the young Bollywood generation has to be Tiger Shroff. He effortlessly moves his body to the rhythm of the music and showcases impressive stunts. From Whistle Baja to Jai Jai Shivshankar, the actor has aced every dance form.
Instagram | Tiger Shroff
Giving us some of the popular hook steps in the Bollywood industry, Katrina Kaif is an amazing dancer with killer moves. She owns some of the popular dance numbers like Chikni Chameli, Ishq Shava Kamli, Kaala Chashma, Sheila Ki Jawani and many more.
Instagram | Katrina Kaif
Apart from his good looks and versatile acting skills, Shahid Kapoor has some impeccable dance moves. Started his journey as a background dancer; He is now one of the top actors in the industry with many hit numbers like Mauja Mauja, Gandi Baat, Dhating Nach and many more.
Instagram | Shahid Kapoor
The dancing diva of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, has danced to many genres over her career span. She graces the dance floor with her amazing expression and dance moves. Her dancing numbers include Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Aaja Nachle and others.
Instagram | Madhuri Dixit
Govinda has to be among the best dancers in Bollywood. His dancing style is a mixture of enjoyable dance moves, on-point expression and feeling the music. The Veteran actor's super hit tracks include Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and many others.
Instagram | Govinda