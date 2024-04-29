Video: Sanjay Dutt Pushes Fan Who Tried To Take Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Call Him 'Rude'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made a rare appearance at Mumbai airport recently. Several pictures and videos of the actor have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. He made a stylish appearance in brown cargo pants and pink kurta. However, he is also being criticised for pushing a fan who tried to take a selfie with him.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt did not seem to be in a mood to stop and click pictures, and he did not interact with paparazzi. He even got irked by an excited fan at the airport. An irritated Sanjay was seen pushing the fan away, however, he maintained his calm and walked to his car quickly.

The man followed him and went really close to the actor to click a selfie.

Take a look at his video here:

Reacting to his video on Instagram, a user commented, "He pushed the man taking selfie... I guess ... So rude."

Another commented, "Selfie nhi deni toh mt do fan ko kyu dhakalna."

"Bhai fans ko dakka kaun Martha hai?" another user asked.

"Why people worship them I do t understand while bullyqood treat fans as dirt , no self respect in people," read another comment.

Another angry user wrote, "Rude..... So this is our hero.... Shit."

According to ANI, Sanjay Dutt was summoned for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 on Fairplay App that caused loss to Viacom. He was asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on April 23. However, he did not appear and reportedly sought another date and time for recording his statement.

Revealing why he skipped the summons, the actor reportedly informed the investigating agency that he was not in India.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor will be seen in the film Baap with Raveena Tandon, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff. He also has Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar and over 20 other co-stars in the pipeline. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.