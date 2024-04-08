Sanjay Dutt NOT Contesting Lok Sabha Elections Or Joining Any Political Party, Actor Puts Rumours To Rest

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified that he is not joining politics. After several media reports claimed that he might contest the Lok Sabha polls, the actor said that it is not true and asked his fans and followers not to believe the rumours doing the rounds on social media.

Taking to his official X account on Monday (April 8), the actor wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it."

He added, "Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."