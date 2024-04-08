 Sanjay Dutt NOT Contesting Lok Sabha Elections Or Joining Any Political Party, Actor Puts Rumours To Rest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSanjay Dutt NOT Contesting Lok Sabha Elections Or Joining Any Political Party, Actor Puts Rumours To Rest

Sanjay Dutt NOT Contesting Lok Sabha Elections Or Joining Any Political Party, Actor Puts Rumours To Rest

Sanjay Dutt also asked his fans and followers not to believe the rumours doing the rounds

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified that he is not joining politics. After several media reports claimed that he might contest the Lok Sabha polls, the actor said that it is not true and asked his fans and followers not to believe the rumours doing the rounds on social media.

Taking to his official X account on Monday (April 8), the actor wrote, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it."

He added, "Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Dutt NOT Contesting Lok Sabha Elections Or Joining Any Political Party, Actor Puts Rumours To...

Sanjay Dutt NOT Contesting Lok Sabha Elections Or Joining Any Political Party, Actor Puts Rumours To...

Tiger Shroff Gives A Witty Response As He Addresses Patch-Up Rumours With Disha Patani: 'Meri Ek...

Tiger Shroff Gives A Witty Response As He Addresses Patch-Up Rumours With Disha Patani: 'Meri Ek...

Vijay Deverakonda's Team Files Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting Actor, His Film Family Star

Vijay Deverakonda's Team Files Police Complaint Against Trolls Targeting Actor, His Film Family Star

'No Munna Bhaiya, No Mirzapur': Upset Fans REACT To Divyenndu Sharma's Absence From 3rd Season

'No Munna Bhaiya, No Mirzapur': Upset Fans REACT To Divyenndu Sharma's Absence From 3rd Season

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun Transforms Into Ardhnarishwar, Breaks Internet With Deadly...

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun Transforms Into Ardhnarishwar, Breaks Internet With Deadly...