List Of Bollywood Celebs Who Failed Miserably As Politicians

By: Sachin T | March 28, 2024
Several Bollywood celebrities have successfully transitioned into politics, however, there are a few actors whose political journeys have not been as fruitful. Take a look at the list of B-Town celebs who faced challenges or failed to make a significant impact in politics:
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a break from acting in 1984 and entered politics to support then-PM Rajiv Gandhi. He contested and won the Allahabad seat with 68.2 per cent votes, However, in 1987, amid speculations surrounding his involvement in Bofors scandal, he resigned
Urmila Matondkar entered politics in 2019 by joining Congress party. She contested from the Mumbai North seat but suffered a defeat to BJP's Gopal Shetty. Subsequently, she resigned from the party after five months and joined Shiv Sena in 2020. She has remained inactive since then
Veteran actor Dharmendra served as BJP MP, representing Bikaner from 2004 to 2009. However, his political stint was marred by controversy. Reportedly, he rarely attended Parliament and spent time shooting movies. His absenteeism earned him widespread criticism
South superstar Rajinikanth launched Rajini Makkal Mandram in 2018, indicating his potential entry into politics. However, three years later, he announced dissolution of the party. Rajinikanth further stated that he had no intention of pursuing a political career
Sanjay Dutt contested as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party in 2009. However, he withdrew his candidacy after the court declined to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. He was later appointed as the general secretary, but he left the party
Actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014 from Mumbai North West as a candidate of MNS. Unfortunately, HE faced defeat at the hands of Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar
Rakhi Sawant joined politics in 2014 by launching a new party called the Rashtriya Aam Party. However, her electoral performance was disappointing as she managed to secure only 2,000 votes out of nine lakh votes. She later joined the Republican Party of India (Athavale)
Javed Jaffrey joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and decided to contest the general election from the Lucknow constituency. However, he lost to Rajnath Singh. Following this electoral setback, he has not been active in politics
Shekhar Suman contested ]Lok Sabha polls in 2009 from the Patna Sahib constituency as a Congress candidate. However, he faced defeat in the election, losing to Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting from BJP. In 2012, the television star resigned from Congress
Actress Gul Panag ventured into politics during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by contesting on an (AAP ticket from the Chandigarh. She lost to Kirron Kher, who was contesting as a BJP candidate, and Pawan Kumar Bansal from Congress
