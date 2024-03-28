Alia Bhatt Jets Out Of Mumbai With ₹2.07 Lakh Tote Bag

By: Sachin T | March 28, 2024
Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted jetting out of Mumbai in the late hours of Wednesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She was at her casual best as she sported a denim-on-denim look with a high ponytail
But what caught the eyes of netizens was her chic black tote bag, which looked classy as well as useful
Alia, who is the global brand ambassador for Gucci, was seen carrying the bag from the luxury label worth a whopping Rs 2.07 lakh
While at the airport, Alia was also seen obliging a little fan of hers with a picture
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film, Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, the shoot of which was recently concluded
