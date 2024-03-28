Alia Bhatt Jets Out Of Mumbai With ₹2.07 Lakh Tote Bag

By: Sachin T | March 28, 2024

Actress Alia Bhatt was spotted jetting out of Mumbai in the late hours of Wednesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She was at her casual best as she sported a denim-on-denim look with a high ponytail

But what caught the eyes of netizens was her chic black tote bag, which looked classy as well as useful

Alia, who is the global brand ambassador for Gucci, was seen carrying the bag from the luxury label worth a whopping Rs 2.07 lakh

While at the airport, Alia was also seen obliging a little fan of hers with a picture

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in the film, Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina, the shoot of which was recently concluded

Thanks For Reading!

Ram Charan Birthday: South India's Richest Actor Has ₹1,370 Crore Net Worth - Check Movie Fees,...
Find out More