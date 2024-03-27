Ram Charan Birthday: South India's Richest Actor Has ₹1,370 Crore Net Worth - Check Movie Fees, Properties & More

By: Sachin T | March 27, 2024
Actor Ram Charan, who turned 39 on March 27, is South India's richest actor. Yes, you read that right!
According to several media reports, Ram Charan has a net worth of Rs 1,370 crore
The RRR actor enjoys a luxurious life. He owns a palatial 25,000 sq ft mansion in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad which is reportedly worth Rs 38 crore
The actor took home Rs 45 crore for RRR and he reportedly hiked his acting fees post the success of the blockbuster film
According to media reports, Ram Charan takes home Rs 90 crore to Rs 100 crore per movie
He endorses several popular brands and he reportedly charges Rs 1.8 crore to promote one brand
The actor owns a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 9.57 crore, a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 4 crore, a Ferrari Portofino which is priced at Rs 3.5 crore and an Aston Martin Vantage V8 worth Rs 3.2 crore
The 39-year-old actor also owns a private jet
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana's combined net worth is Rs 2500 crore
