Watch Jawan Song Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan Woos Nayanthara With His Charm In This Peppy Track

The much-awaited song 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan' is finally out and the track is a testimony to why Shah Rukh Khan is called the 'King of Romance'. It shows him working off his usual charm on Nayanthara and woo her, while dancing to the peppy tunes of Anirudh Ravichander.

'Chaleya' is the second song to be released by makers of 'Jawan', the first one being 'Zinda Banda', which saw SRK show off his moves with 1000 girls in the background.

'Chaleya' is even more special for fans of SRK as the superstar had revealed a few days ago during his #AskSRK session that it is his favourite track from the whole film.

'Chaleya' brings the jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara on the screen for the first time and their fresh and electrifying camaraderie ignites the screen.

Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar.

Composed by music sensation Anirudh, 'Chaleya' boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

About Jawan

'Jawan' is the first time that SRK will be seen sporting more than five different looks in the same film. He will be seen playing cop on screen, and his surprising bald look in the prevue has already sent fans into a tizzy.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing a cameo.

Besides, it also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ridhi Dogra and others in key roles.

'Jawan' will be SRK's second film this year, after the blockbuster 'Pathaan', which shattered all box office records in January 2023. The film marks the first time that the superstar has joined hands with maverick south filmmaker Atlee.

'Jawan' is set to hit the silver screens on September 7.

