 Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Date Locked, To Release On August 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Date Locked, To Release On August 31

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Date Locked, To Release On August 31

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Date Locked, To Release On August 31, 2023 | Photo Via Instagram.

And the wait is finally over. Get ready to witness superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed avatar in the highly anticipated trailer of his film 'Jawan'. As per a source close to the film's team, the Jawan' trailer will be out on August 31. Interestingly, Raksha Bandhan also falls on this date this year.  

The update has left fans excited. "Finally...the trailer date is out," a social media user commented. "Let's celebrate Raki in Jawan way hahahha," another one commented.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan To Launch Jawan Trailer At A Grand Event In Dubai: Report
article-image
Read Also
Farida Jalal Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Perfect Gentleman': 'He Pushed Our Trolley Bags At Airport'
article-image

Shah Rukh recently conducted an ASK SRK session on Twitter, answering several questions regarding Jawan'. In one of his tweets, he described the film as "a film about women made for men."

One of the fans tweeted to Shah Rukh, "Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film? #AskSRK." To this, Shah Rukh replied, "No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan" 

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan. The actor replied, "Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results." 

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film, which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. 'Jawan' is all set to be released in theaters on September 7.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's New 'Bald Look' Poster From Jawan Breaks Internet: 'Main Achha Hoon Ya Bura...'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Kajol Buys ₹7.64 Crore Sleek Office Space In Andheri's Oshiwara

Mumbai: Kajol Buys ₹7.64 Crore Sleek Office Space In Andheri's Oshiwara

Sushmita Sen & Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na To Get A Sequel? Actress Reveals

Sushmita Sen & Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na To Get A Sequel? Actress Reveals

Jawan Fever Takes Over Burj Khalifa: SRK Shares View Of Film's Poster Displayed On World's Tallest...

Jawan Fever Takes Over Burj Khalifa: SRK Shares View Of Film's Poster Displayed On World's Tallest...

'Utter Rubbish': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Reports Of Him Walking Out Of Ex-Wife Samantha's Kushi Trailer...

'Utter Rubbish': Naga Chaitanya SLAMS Reports Of Him Walking Out Of Ex-Wife Samantha's Kushi Trailer...

Onam 2023: Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 11 Popular Indian Actors...

Onam 2023: Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 11 Popular Indian Actors...