Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Date Locked, To Release On August 31

And the wait is finally over. Get ready to witness superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed avatar in the highly anticipated trailer of his film 'Jawan'. As per a source close to the film's team, the Jawan' trailer will be out on August 31. Interestingly, Raksha Bandhan also falls on this date this year.

The update has left fans excited. "Finally...the trailer date is out," a social media user commented. "Let's celebrate Raki in Jawan way hahahha," another one commented.

Shah Rukh recently conducted an ASK SRK session on Twitter, answering several questions regarding Jawan'. In one of his tweets, he described the film as "a film about women made for men."

One of the fans tweeted to Shah Rukh, "Hi @iamsrk sir, eagerly anticipating #Jawan! Can you tease us with one word that best describes the journey your character goes through in the film? #AskSRK." To this, Shah Rukh replied, "No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan"

One of the fans asked SRK his ‘favourite’ part about shooting Jawan. The actor replied, "Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results."

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film, which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. 'Jawan' is all set to be released in theaters on September 7.

