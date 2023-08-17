Farida Jalal Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Perfect Gentleman': 'He Pushed Our Trolley Bags At Airport' |

Farida Jalal has been part of many hit films and has been one of the most loved actors in Hindi cinema. In a recent interview, the actress, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many popular films, shared an anecdote about him while they were shooting together for their film Duplicate, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and also starred Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre in the lead. It was released in 1998.

Talking to Rajshri Unplugged, Farida said that they were shooting for Duplicate in Mauritius, and being a star, Shah Rukh pushed her trolley bag for her at the airport. "So me and my mother were at the airport. Who will believe that he came in, took the luggage trolley from us, and was pushing it for us," the actress said.

Further, she also called the Pathaan actor a 'perfect gentleman,' Farida shared, "Shah Rukh is a funster. He is a joker. He’ll make you laugh all the time. He will say something or the other that’s funny, but he is a perfect gentleman. He knows how a woman should be respected and how she should be treated."

Farida and Shah Rukh have worked in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, among others.

