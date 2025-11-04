It's Official! Karan Kundrra To Host Splitsvilla X6 With Sunny Leone, Says 'Coming Back To MTV After 6 Years Feels Like Homecoming'

Actor and reality TV star Karan Kundrra is set to co-host the upcoming season of Splitsvilla X6 alongside actress Sunny Leone. After weeks of speculation, the channel confirmed on Tuesday that Karan will be seen as the host or the "King of Hearts." The actor also shared his enthusiasm about returning to the channel after six years and called it "homecoming."

"Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming, and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel’s legacy," Karan said.

He added, "I’ve always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love. This season, I’m really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and hosting alongside Sunny. I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they’ll go, and what risks they’ll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic, and full of surprises."

With Karan and Sunny at the helm, fans can expect a high-energy season filled with drama, romance, and the signature Splitsvilla excitement.

India's most popular dating reality show is all set to return with its latest edition, and this time, it promises to be bigger, bolder, and packed with more love, chemistry, and drama than ever before.

About Splitsvilla

MTV Splitsvilla is India's most popular dating reality show that blends love, competition, and drama in a glamorous setting. The show brings together young men and women in a luxurious villa, where they form romantic connections while facing exciting challenges to secure their place in the game.

The show revolves around the idea of finding one's ideal match, often referred to as the 'King' and 'Queen' of the villa. With unexpected twists, eliminations, and fiery confrontations, Splitsvilla tests loyalty, chemistry, and strategy. All this together make Splitsvilla one of the most addictive reality shows on Indian television.