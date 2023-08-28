 Shah Rukh Khan To Launch Jawan Trailer At A Grand Event In Dubai: Report
Shah Rukh Khan To Launch Jawan Trailer At A Grand Event In Dubai: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie 'Jawan' draws near raising the excitement of his fans. Directed by Atlee, the film has been generating immense buzz and anticipation as it is all set to grace the silver screen on September 7, 2023.

If the online chatter is to be trusted, the radiant city of Dubai might be chosen as the backdrop for this momentous unveiling.

JAWAN TRAILER LAUNCH IN DUBAI?

According to insiders, there’s a buzz about a mega event slated to take place in the glittering metropolis of Dubai, centred around 'Jawan'.

Reports have been circulating, hinting at Shah Rukh Khan gracing the occasion with his presence. Could this be the moment his legion of fans has been waiting for?

The reports further suggest not only a trailer drop but also an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Though an official confirmation is yet to emerge, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

ABOUT THE FILM

Diving deeper into the film, intriguing details have surfaced about Shah Rukh Khan's role. The versatile actor is said to be donning a double role in Atlee's creation. Joining him are powerhouse performers Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Furthermore, Deepika Padukone is slated to make a special appearance, adding another layer of allure to the movie. In the ensemble cast, talents like Ridhi Dogra and Sanya Malhotra are primed to leave an indelible mark.

Following the movie's release, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with actress Taapsee Pannu in 'Dunki'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, this upcoming project is set to hit theaters in December 2023,

