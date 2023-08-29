Jawan Song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates With His Magical Charm In This Party Number

The much-awaited song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan was officially shared by the makers on Tuesday, August 29. After teasing fans with a glimpse of the song, Shah Rukh shared the full song and it has certainly lived up to its promise of delivering a heart-thumping party number.

The latest dance track from the highly-anticipated Atlee directorial is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao. It is composed by Anirudh.

Sharing the song on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, "This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan's tha tha thaiya. Thx @VishalDadlani, @shilparao11, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial @VMVMVMVMVM. There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me…. Full Song out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Shah Rukh Khan's trendsetter dance moves in the song are simply irresistible, making us want to hit the dance floor. The song has been released in three different languages.

The lyrics of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya is penned by Kumaar and the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

The Telugu version, also titled Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, features Anirudh's composition, with lyrics penned by the acclaimed Oscar winning lyricist, Chandrabose. Sreerama Chandra, Rakshita Suresh, and Anirudh have added their vocals to this energetic party number.

On the other hand, the lyrics of the Tamil version is penned by Vivek, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. The song also features female actors of Jawan, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and others.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023.

The trailer of the film will officially be released by the makers on August 31 at a grand event in Dubai.

