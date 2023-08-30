WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Vijay Sethupathi, Kisses Anirudh Ravichander At Jawan Pre-Release Event In Chennai

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has created a storm in Chennai as he visited the city on Wednesday for the grand pre-release event of his upcoming film, Jawan. And amongst those present at the event were also his co-star Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and others.

The team of Jawan visited the Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai on Wednesday and sent the students into a frenzy as the stars performed for their young fans.

"Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked," SRK had tweeted before landing in Chennai.

When SRK met Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh

Several photos and videos from the pre-release event on Jawan are doing the rounds on the internet, and in one of them, SRK can be seen excitedly meeting Vijay Sethupathi and other members of the film's team.

In the video, the King Khan can be seen making a dashing entry and heading straight to give a tight hug to Sethupathi. The crowd erupted into a roar as the two superstars embraced each other.

SRK then proceeded to meet Anirudh and he was seen affectionately kissing him on the cheek and hugging him, giving a clear glimpse of the sweet bond they share.

Shah Rukh was also seen bowing and greeting other senior members associated with the Jawan team with Atlee by his side.

About Jawan

Jawan has already generated immense buzz in the country and the masses are waiting with bated breath to witness SRK on screen once again in a brand new avatar, after his blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year.

SRK will reportedly be sporting six different looks in Jawan, including a never-seen-before bald look and a masked look.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others.

The trailer of the film is finally set to release on August 31, Thursday, and the film will hit the silver screens a week later on September 7.

