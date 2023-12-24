Christmas 2023: Sreejita De, Mohit Malik, Meghna Naidu Talk About Their Festive Plans, Celebrations & More

As the world rings in Christmas on December 25, Monday, The Free Press Journal got in touch with celebs like Sreejita De, Mohit Malik and Meghna Naidu, who gave an insight into their festive celebrations, yearly rituals, wishes from Santa Claus, and more.

Have a look:

Sreejita De

Christmas is always a very special time. For me, the festivities start from December 1 itself. This year, Christmas is different and even more special for me as Michael and I are in Thailand and it is just us with each other by the beach. It's all about relaxation and rejuvenation this year. The best part about Christmas is that it is all very merry everywhere with the lights, decoration and laughter. My most favourite Christmas memory has to be from 2019, when it was the first time that I met Michael's entire family as his girlfriend. It was the most beautiful Christmas of my life. We all cooked a lot of food, baked cookies, went shopping; it was just lovely.

Mohit Malik

This year, I have promised my son Ekbir that I will take him around Mumbai to show him the Christmas trees, lights and decor. We will go to the Mount Mary church in Bandra and have a cosy family dinner at some nice place. I feel it is the best time of the year and though it's Jesus Christ's birthday, I love how everyone just comes together and celebrates the festival. There is this happy vibe in the air and people are in a very jovial mood. At our house too, our son gets all excited talking about Santa Claus and he keeps busy decorating the Christmas tree and the entire house is filled with his infectious laugh. I don't really want to ask for anything from Santa, but I wish to express my gratitude to the Lord for giving me whatever I have achieved today.

Meghna Naidu

It's my 7th wedding anniversary on December 25 so I'll be in Goa with my husband and a few of our friends, chilling on the beach. This will be our first Christmas in India after a very long time. Christmas is all the more special for us as not just our wedding anniversary, but it also coincides with my mother's birthday. The one ritual that we have followed is going to the church every Christmas, as my mom loved ringing in her birthday over there. All I ask from Santa every year is to keep my family and friends' health good. Apart from that I don't ask for much. I just accept and thank Santa for all the things that he has given to me until now without asking.