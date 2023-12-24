Alia Bhatt Is Christmas-Ready In Floral Rahul Mishra Pantsuit

By: Sachin T | December 24, 2023
Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to celebrate Christmas and New Year and she has already kicked off the festivities
On Saturday evening, Alia attended an event in the city wearing a floral white pantsuit, perfect for the cozy Christmas season
The actress also gave her fans a glimpse of her Christmas tree and shone bright as she posed with it for the cameras
Alia ditched the regular Christmas dresses and gowns, and instead opted for chic pantsuit from Rahul Mishra's Ready To Wear, Spring Summer 2024 Runway collection
She kept her hair down in loose beach waves and completed her look with her signature golden hoops
Alia's outfit is exactly the inspiration one needs to get all decked up and yet be comfy this festive season
The actress was seen glowing as paps showered her with compliments at the event
