Umang 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kiara Advani Make A Stylish Appearance At Red Carpet

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 23, 2023
On December 13, Mumbai Police's annual cultural event Umang was held in the city, from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Kartik Aaryan, several celebrities graced their presence.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan donned a navy blue suit and pants; he also added a green sweater vest for the event in Mumbai.
Alia Bhatt wore a floral powersuit as she brought in the spirit of festival at Umang 2023.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui wore a brown pants and wore matching shirt with it.
Adah Sharma looked pretty in a yellow salwar suit.
Agastya Nanda, who recently made his Bollywood debut with The Archies, looked sharp in a black suit.
Kiara Advani dazzled in a black saree which featured golden detailing at the border.
Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a red saree and paired it with halter spaghetti neck blouse.
Vijay Verma posed for the paparazzi in a suit.
Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol serve bromance goals at Umang 2023.
Daisy Shah kept is casual in a white T-shirt and blue denim cargo pants.
Neil Nitin Mukesh looked dapper in a velvet outfit.
Jackie Shroff and Neha Dhupia posed for the paparazzi together at the Umang 2023.
Mrunal Thakur wore a floral anarkali to the event in Mumba.
Zeenat Aman looked stylish as ever in a red and black midi dress.
