Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Manish Malhotra's Embellished Saree & Crystal Jeweled Blouse

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 23, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her sartorial sense of fashion, is here to show you how to rock a saree like a pro.
Photo Via Instagram
On December 23, Janhvi Kapoor shared several photos on her Instagram handle flaunting her #OOTD.
Janhvi Kapoor's latest look is sure to inspire your festive wardrobe
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an embellished sheer saree by her go-to couturier Manish Malhotra.
Janhvi Kapoor styled her saree with a crystal-jeweled blouse by Manish Malhotra.
For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor wore Russian emerald earrings by Manish Malhotra and several rings adorning her fingers.
Janhvi Kapoor let the saree be in focus and went for a soft glam look with a dewy base.
Assisted by hairstylist Hrishikesh Naskar, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a sleek bun with a middle partition.
Reacting to Janhvi Kapoor's photos, her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya commented, "Hi my ladoooo."
