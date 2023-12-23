Shehnaaz Gill To Nayanthara: Bollywood Debuts Of 2023

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 23, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill, who gained popularity after Bigg Boss 13, made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Photo Via Instagram
Along with Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, made her debut in the industry with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she played the role of Muskan.
Salman Khan's niece venutured into acting with Farrey, which was directed by Soumendra Padhi.
Nayanthara, who is a popular actress in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries, made her Hindi film debut in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.
Popular Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma made her Bollywood debut with Dono alongside Rajveer Deol.
Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol also made his debut in the film industry with Dono.
Avneet Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, was seen in The Archies as Veronica Lodge, which marked her Bollywood debut.
Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor also made her Bollywood debut with The Archies, in which she played the role of Betty Cooper.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, entered the world of movies with The Archies, in which he was seen as Archie.
Vedang Raina played the role of Reggie in his debut film The Archies.
Yuvraj Menda was seen as Dilton Doiley in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Aditi DOT' Saigal made her Bollywood debut with The Archies, in which she played the role of Ethel Muggs.
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra made his acting debut with UT69, which showed his time spent in Arthur Jail.
Thanks For Reading!