'Is This Your Governance?': Swara Bhasker Questions UP CM After Video Of Ghaziabad Cop Thrashing 14-Yr-Old Muslim Rickshaw Driver Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has shared a shocking video of a police official mercilessly beating an auto-rickshaw driver in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, the cop is seen brutally thrashing an e-rickshaw driver and dragging him by hair in the middle of the road.

Several media reports stated that the inspector was identified as Bhanu Prakash. He thrashed 14-year-old Sohail over an argument. However, what exactly happened is not known yet.

Soon after the shocking and distressing video surfaced, Swara took to her official X (formerly known as Twitter) account and questioned UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about his 'great governance' in the state.

Slamming the BJP government in UP, the actress wrote, "UP police is just a bunch of unbridled Muslim haters. Absolutely shameful conduct. Is this your great governance @myogiadityanath @myogioffice @Uppolice @ghaziabadpolice. Disgusting unconstitutional display."

UP police is just a bunch of unbridled Muslim haters. Absolutely shameful conduct. Is this your great governance @myogiadityanath @myogioffice @Uppolice @ghaziabadpolice Disgusting unconstitutional display! https://t.co/5ORvWyRZEd — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 23, 2024

Media reports have also stated that the cop in the now-viral video had made news related to hooliganism in the public earlier as well.

Several social media users took to their respective accounts to slam the officer and asked authorities to take strict action against him. Earlier today, the Ghaziabad police’s official X handle informed that they have taken cognizance of the matter. "ACP Wave City has been directed to investigate and take legal action," their post read.

Swara is known for her outspoken personality and the actress never shies away from expressing her views and opinions on various political and other issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

Swara tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad in 2023 and in September last year, they were blessed with their first child, a daughter.