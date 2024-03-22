Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker To Contest On Congress Seat In Mumbai?

As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the Congress announced its first list of Lok Sabha candidates for seven seats in Maharashtra on Thursday night, granting opportunities to seven individuals out of a total of 57 candidates announced on Thursday.

According to media reports, two names have been prominently discussed within the Congress party for the North Central Mumbai constituency: actor Raj Babbar and actress Swara Bhasker.

Speculation mounts that Swara Bhasker could be the choice for Congress, especially after her recent meeting with Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala in Delhi.

Noting the strategic importance of the North Central Mumbai constituency, all eyes are on the impending nomination decision for this key electoral battleground.

Swara Bhaskar Meets Maharashtra Congress In-Charge

Recently, actress Swara Bhasker held discussions with Ramesh Chennithala, Maharashtra Congress in-charge, at the Congress headquarters. The meeting primarily focused on the political landscape of Maharashtra, sparking speculation about Swara's potential candidature in the upcoming elections.

Swara Bhasker has always been vocal about her opinions on social media platforms, she has frequently criticised the government and PM Modi through her posts. The final decision regarding her candidature is expected to be announced within the next two days.

The #Badayun murder of two small children is Gruesome and HORRIFIC! The murderer has been encountered by the UP police..

Strength and condolences to the bereaved family. #ProtectOurChildren — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 20, 2024

A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile https://t.co/bKyFEOKZQh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

Congress' Lok Sabha Candidates

Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, has been named as the party's candidate for the Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Adv Goval Padvi, son of former Maharashtra minister and MLA K C Padvi, is set to contest from Nandurbar (ST), where he will face off against two-time Lok Sabha MP BJP's Heena Gavit.

Balwant Wankhede, currently serving as the Congress MLA from Daryapur (SC) constituency, will be contesting from the Amaravti (SC) seat in Vidarbha. In another constituency, former MLA Vasant Chavan will vie for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, which holds significance as it is the home district of former chief minister Ashok Chavan. Chavan's opponent in this election will be the current BJP MP Prataprao Chikhlikar.

Dr. Shivaji Kalge, a renowned doctor hailing from Latur, has been selected as the Congress candidate for the Latur (SC) seat. He will be challenging BJP MP and candidate Sudhakar Shrungare in the upcoming elections.